Test Times: Abu Dhabi 22-11

22/11/2022

Today's times from the Yas Marina, where the official post-season test has taken place.

Today's Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Laps Time Gap
Sainz Ferrari 65 1:25.245 138.584 mph
Leclerc Ferrari 56 1:25.383 0.138
Schwartzman Ferrari 116 1:25.400 0.155
Gasly Alpine 130 1:25.689 0.444
Verstappen Red Bull 76 1:25.845 0.600
Albon Williams 118 1:25.959 0.714
Sargeant Williams 82 1:26.063 0.818
De Vries AlphaTauri 151 1:26.111 0.866
Stroll Aston Martin 70 1:26.263 1.018
Lawson Red Bull 111 1:26.281 1.036
Doohan Alpine 111 1:26.297 1.052
Alonso Aston Martin 97 1:26.312 1.067
Perez Red Bull 88 1:26.333 1.088
Piastri McLaren 123 1:26.340 1.095
Drugovich Aston Martin 106 1:26.595 1.350
Bottas Alfa Romeo 129 1:26.709 1.464
Hamilton Mercedes 67 1:26.750 1.505
Norris McLaren 115 1:26.890 1.645
Hulkenberg Haas 110 1:27.000 1.755
Tsunoda AlphaTauri 135 1:27.123 1.878
Fittipaldi Haas 99 1:27.172 1.927
Vesti Mercedes 124 1:27.216 1.971
Russel Mercedes 73 1:27.240 1.995
Pourchaire Alfa Romeo 106 1:27.591 2.346

