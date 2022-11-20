Site logo

Abu Dhabi GP: Fastest Race Laps

20/11/2022

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren 44 1:28.391 133.653 mph
2 Russell Mercedes 48 1:28.836 0.445
3 Sainz Ferrari 50 1:28.879 0.488
4 Perez Red Bull 52 1:28.972 0.581
5 Ocon Alpine 45 1:29.333 0.942
6 Verstappen Red Bull 54 1:29.392 1.001
7 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 40 1:29.489 1.098
8 Zhou Alfa Romeo 53 1:29.600 1.209
9 Stroll Aston Martin 42 1:29.620 1.229
10 Leclerc Ferrari 48 1:29.719 1.328
11 Hamilton Mercedes 42 1:29.788 1.397
12 Schumacher Haas 39 1:29.833 1.442
13 Albon Williams 40 1:29.939 1.548
14 Latifi Williams 45 1:30.309 1.918
15 Vettel Aston Martin 35 1:30.312 1.921
16 Bottas Alfa Romeo 47 1:30.352 1.961
17 Alonso Alpine 24 1:30.579 2.188
18 Ricciardo McLaren 45 1:30.785 2.394
19 Gasly AlphaTauri 16 1:31.081 2.690
20 Magnussen Haas 40 1:31.158 2.767

Check out our Sunday gallery from Yas Marina here.

