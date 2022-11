Verstappen quickest in second practice

Ahead of today's second, and far more representative, practice session, the air temperature is 31 degrees C, while the track temperature is 38 degrees. The sun is slowly setting.

With no less than 8 young and reserve drivers on duty earlier, this will be the first opportunity for the likes of Sainz, Alonso and Verstappen to experience the Yas Marina in 2022.

During the break, Helmut Marko has seemingly told Sky Germany that Daniel Ricciardo will be Red Bull's development driver next year, with the Austrian stressing that demonstration runs and promotional events will play a significant role in his workload.

Though Liam Lawson is the Austrian outfit's reserve driver, Ricciardo could still be in with a chance in 2024 especially if the relationship between the current drivers deteriorates.

The lights go green and Vettel leads the way, followed by Zhou, Sainz, Norris and Bottas.

In no time at all, all bar the Mercedes pair are on track.

Vettel posts a 28.120 but Bottas responds with a 27.717.

Most drivers are on mediums though a couple are on hards.

"I nearly lost it at three," reports Ricciardo. Asked if he wants to pit, the team having obviously made a change over the break, the Australian responds: "Yeh!"

A 26.045 sees Leclerc go top.

As Verstappen goes third with a 27.132, Hamilton heads out.

As Russell goes third (26.852), in the McLaren garage mechanics are working on Ricciardo's rear suspension.

Hamilton gesticulates, after being held up by a very slow Magnussen.

Verstappen is the first driver to make the switch to softs, the Dutchman no doubt making up for missing this morning's session.

Going quickest in the opening sector, Verstappen maintains the pace, finally crossing the line at 25.449.

"Try to take the kerb Turn 6 apex," Sainz is told.

"My brake pedal is very bad," complains Verstappen.

Just over twenty minutes in and Bottas and Albon follow Verstappen's example and switch to the red-banded rubber.

"We'll have to check the floor," says Schumacher, "I've been getting some nasty hits on the straights."

More and more drivers now switching to the softs.

On the softs, Bottas goes second with a 26.300, however he is subsequently leapfrogged by Ocon, Perez and Leclerc.

"What's this patch in our grid box," asks Ricciardo, "it's really slippery. It's really bad."

No sooner has Russell gone second (25.487), than Hamilton looks set to improve, the Briton going quickest in the opening sector. A mistake in S3 however means the seven-time champ can only manage fourth (25.829).

"Oh my God, he didn't get out of the way," sighs Sainz after almost tripping up over a very slow Schumacher. Russell is also having problems with traffic. "As long as it's not like this tomorrow," he responds when his team apologises.

Vettel runs wide at Turn 7 after a massive lock-up.

Verstappen ups the ante, improving to 25.146 and thereby putting himself 0.341s clear of (second quickest) Russell.

"Check the mechanic is okay," says Sainz concerned that he may have trapped a crew member's hand during his stop, "he had his hand over tyre I think." The Spaniard is assured that said mechanic is fine.

Switching to hards, Tsunoda and Albon begin their race sims.

As the clock counts down, the big guns, in particular, are on full fuel runs mostly using the mediums.

Sainz has completed the most laps (26), ahead of Leclerc, Zhou, Tsunoda, Gasly, Latifi and Bottas who are all on 25. Ricciardo has completed just 11.

"Our pace is not great at the moment," Leclerc is told.

As the session ends all twenty drivers are on track.

The session ends. Verstappen is quickest, ahead of Russell, Leclerc, Hamilton, Perez, Sainz, Ocon, Alonso, Ricciardo and Bottas.

Norris is eleventh, ahead of Vettel, Zhou, Stroll, Tsunoda, Albon, Schumacher, Magnussen, Gasly and Latifi.

Verstappen is looking as strong as ever, however, for Red Bull the big concern is closing the gap to teammate Perez, who is 0.8s down on the Dutchman. If the Mexican wants the runner-up spot he's going to have to up his pace.

That said, Ferrari also needs to improve, not only in terms of Leclerc edging out Perez in the driver standings but to prevent being leapfrogged by a resurgent Mercedes at the death.