Abu Dhabi GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

18/11/2022

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:26.633 136.364 mph
2 Russell Mercedes 1:26.853 0.220
3 Leclerc Ferrari 1:26.888 0.255
4 Perez Red Bull 1:26.967 0.334
5 Lawson Red Bull 1:27.201 0.568
6 Vettel Aston Martin 1:27.268 0.635
7 Schwartzman Ferrari 1:27.429 0.796
8 Ricciardo McLaren 1:27.619 0.986
9 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:27.655 1.022
10 Albon Williams 1:27.840 1.207
11 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:27.845 1.212
12 Ocon Alpine 1:27.891 1.258
13 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:27.991 1.358
14 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:28.064 1.431
15 Sargeant Williams 1:28.098 1.465
16 Magnussen Haas 1:28.142 1.509
17 Fittipaldi Haas 1:28.204 1.571
18 O'Ward McLaren 1:28.350 1.717
19 Doohan Alpine 1:28.484 1.851
20 Drugovich Aston Martin 1:28.672 2.039

