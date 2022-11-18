Abu Dhabi GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:26.633 136.364 mph 2 Russell Mercedes 1:26.853 0.220 3 Leclerc Ferrari 1:26.888 0.255 4 Perez Red Bull 1:26.967 0.334 5 Lawson Red Bull 1:27.201 0.568 6 Vettel Aston Martin 1:27.268 0.635 7 Schwartzman Ferrari 1:27.429 0.796 8 Ricciardo McLaren 1:27.619 0.986 9 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:27.655 1.022 10 Albon Williams 1:27.840 1.207 11 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:27.845 1.212 12 Ocon Alpine 1:27.891 1.258 13 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:27.991 1.358 14 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:28.064 1.431 15 Sargeant Williams 1:28.098 1.465 16 Magnussen Haas 1:28.142 1.509 17 Fittipaldi Haas 1:28.204 1.571 18 O'Ward McLaren 1:28.350 1.717 19 Doohan Alpine 1:28.484 1.851 20 Drugovich Aston Martin 1:28.672 2.039