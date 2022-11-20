Site logo

Abu Dhabi GP: Result

NEWS STORY
20/11/2022

Result of the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 58 1h 27:45.914
2 Leclerc Ferrari 58 + 0:08.771
3 Perez Red Bull 58 + 0:10.093
4 Sainz Ferrari 58 + 0:24.892
5 Russell Mercedes 58 + 0:35.888
6 Norris McLaren 58 + 0:56.234
7 Ocon Alpine 58 + 0:57.240
8 Stroll Aston Martin 58 + 1:16.931
9 Ricciardo McLaren 58 + 1:23.268
10 Vettel Aston Martin 58 + 1:23.898
11 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 58 + 1:29.371
12 Zhou Alfa Romeo 57 + 1 Lap
13 Albon Williams 57 + 1 Lap
14 Gasly AlphaTauri 57 + 1 Lap
15 Bottas Alfa Romeo 57 + 1 Lap
16 Schumacher Haas 57 + 1 Lap
17 Magnussen Haas 57 + 1 Lap
18 Hamilton Mercedes 55 + 3 Laps
19 Latifi Williams 55 + 3 Laps
Alonso Alpine 27 Water Leak

Fastest Lap: Norris (McLaren) 1:28.391 (Lap 44)

