Abu Dhabi GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Verstappen Red Bull NM NH Leclerc Ferrari NM NH Perez Red Bull NM NH NH Sainz Ferrari NM NH NH Russell Mercedes NM NH NM Norris McLaren NM NH NM Ocon Alpine NM NH NH Stroll Aston Martin NM UH UM Ricciardo McLaren NM NH Vettel Aston Martin NM UH Tsunoda AlphaTauri NM NH NS Zhou Alfa Romeo NM NH NS Albon Williams NM NH NM Gasly AlphaTauri NS NH Bottas Alfa Romeo NH NM Schumacher Haas NM NH UM Magnussen Haas NH NM Hamilton Mercedes NM NH Latifi Williams NM NH NM Alonso Alpine NM NH

