Site logo

Abu Dhabi GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
20/11/2022

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3
Verstappen Red Bull NM NH
Leclerc Ferrari NM NH
Perez Red Bull NM NH NH
Sainz Ferrari NM NH NH
Russell Mercedes NM NH NM
Norris McLaren NM NH NM
Ocon Alpine NM NH NH
Stroll Aston Martin NM UH UM
Ricciardo McLaren NM NH
Vettel Aston Martin NM UH
Tsunoda AlphaTauri NM NH NS
Zhou Alfa Romeo NM NH NS
Albon Williams NM NH NM
Gasly AlphaTauri NS NH
Bottas Alfa Romeo NH NM
Schumacher Haas NM NH UM
Magnussen Haas NH NM
Hamilton Mercedes NM NH
Latifi Williams NM NH NM
Alonso Alpine NM NH

Check out our Sunday gallery from Yas Marina here.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2022. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms