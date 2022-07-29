Hungary GP: Practice team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "Things are feeling good. The car is in a good place and seems to be suiting this track a little bit more. But we're always a little quicker in FP2 than where we end up being on Saturday. Normally, we know everyone else, especially Ferrari, Red Bull, Mercedes usually step it up a lot more tomorrow. But we're feeling good. I can be happy in saying the car is in a reasonable position. We're probably a little bit ahead of where we were in Paul Ricard. I'm not expecting to be fighting for pole, but hopefully we can be a little bit ahead of where we were in France, especially for the race."

Daniel Ricciardo: "I think it was a good day, it was solid. We had a pretty good showing in both sessions, which is positive. Obviously, we had updates last week and perhaps they're working a little bit better around this track so that's good. I think there's still bits and pieces we can improve on, for sure, but it's been a positive Friday and one of the better ones this year. I'm happy with that, but we will probably have to put some wet set-up in for tomorrow, but it's nice to have a solid Friday and I think everyone's in good spirits."

Andrea Stella, Executive Director, Racing: "A productive Friday for us at the Hungaroring. Overall, the car seems to have decent potential. It ran without issue, which allowed us to get through a busy programme split between more work to fully understand the new aerodynamic package we introduced in France, and also running to understand tyre behaviour for this weekend. For the latter, we were able to test all three compounds - and have plenty of data to go through this evening. We're shifting focus now to be in good shape for qualifying and the race. Looks like we may be in for some interesting weather tomorrow!"