Hamilton rues continuing bad luck

Feeling he's owed some good luck, ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton believes his best chance of success lies with the Weather Gods, but he won't be doing a rain dance to appease them.

Looking set to improve his time on his second run in Q3, Lewis Hamilton's hopes were shattered by Sergio Perez' crash at Portier.

Coming a week after his hopes were dashed in a first lap clash with Kevin Magnussen, the Briton hopes his run of "bad luck" is going to come to an end soon.

Indeed, looking ahead to the Monaco Grand Prix, the seven-time world champion is looking to the Weather Gods for a little help.

"It's very hard to overtake here," said the Mercedes driver, a three-time winner here. "I'm hoping that the weather plays up and creates opportunity and maybe people do different strategies and be nice to have some luck for once.

"I've been having (bad luck) all year," he added. "At some stage, it's bound to stop."

Asked if he might do a rain dance in order that the Gods facilitate his request, Hamilton laughed and replied: "I'm not doing any dancing... no dancing for me.

"But I do want it to rain," he continued. "Make it a little bit better than driving round in the dry in eighth."

"Bring it on," added teammate George Russell, who will start the race from sixth, two places ahead of Hamilton. "That's what we need in this situation, high risk, high reward... we have go to go for it.

"If we lose out on a P5 or a P6, it's not ideal," he admitted, "but it's not the end of the world. We want to put it all on the line and go for the win.

"You often don't say that from P6 in Monaco, but it looks like it is going to rain. Look at it now... it's grey and gloomy; it's gone from the French Riviera being beautiful in sunshine and now it looks like we're in London. So, yeah, I'll welcome a bit of rain."

