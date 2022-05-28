Monaco GP: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Grand Prix de Monaco.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:11.376 104.581 mph 2 Sainz Ferrari 1:11.601 0.225 3 Perez Red Bull 1:11.629 0.253 4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:11.666 0.290 5 Norris McLaren 1:11.849 0.473 6 Russell Mercedes 1:12.112 0.736 7 Alonso Alpine 1:12.247 0.871 8 Hamilton Mercedes 1:12.560 1.184 9 Vettel Aston Martin 1:12.732 1.356 10 Ocon Alpine 1:13.047 1.671 11 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:12.797 12 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:12.909 13 Magnussen Haas 1:12.921 14 Ricciardo McLaren 1:12.964 15 Schumacher Haas 1:13.081 16 Albon Williams 1:13.611 17 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:13.660 18 Stroll Aston Martin 1:13.678 19 Latifi Williams 1:14.403 20 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:15.606