Monaco GP: Qualifying - Times

28/05/2022

Times from today's qualifying session for the Grand Prix de Monaco.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:11.376 104.581 mph
2 Sainz Ferrari 1:11.601 0.225
3 Perez Red Bull 1:11.629 0.253
4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:11.666 0.290
5 Norris McLaren 1:11.849 0.473
6 Russell Mercedes 1:12.112 0.736
7 Alonso Alpine 1:12.247 0.871
8 Hamilton Mercedes 1:12.560 1.184
9 Vettel Aston Martin 1:12.732 1.356
10 Ocon Alpine 1:13.047 1.671
11 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:12.797
12 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:12.909
13 Magnussen Haas 1:12.921
14 Ricciardo McLaren 1:12.964
15 Schumacher Haas 1:13.081
16 Albon Williams 1:13.611
17 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:13.660
18 Stroll Aston Martin 1:13.678
19 Latifi Williams 1:14.403
20 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:15.606

