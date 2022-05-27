Monaco GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Grand Prix de Monaco.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:14.531 100.154 mph 2 Perez Red Bull 1:14.570 0.039 3 Sainz Ferrari 1:14.601 0.070 4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:14.712 0.181 5 Norris McLaren 1:15.056 0.525 6 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:15.083 0.552 7 Ricciardo McLaren 1:15.157 0.626 8 Russell Mercedes 1:15.211 0.680 9 Vettel Aston Martin 1:15.387 0.856 10 Hamilton Mercedes 1:15.499 0.968 11 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:15.536 1.005 12 Stroll Aston Martin 1:15.539 1.008 13 Alonso Alpine 1:15.749 1.218 14 Magnussen Haas 1:15.806 1.275 15 Albon Williams 1:16.110 1.579 16 Ocon Alpine 1:16.315 1.784 17 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:16.417 1.886 18 Latifi Williams 1:17.714 3.183 19 Schumacher Haas 1:18.636 4.105 20 Bottas Alfa Romeo No Time