Monaco GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

27/05/2022

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Grand Prix de Monaco.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:14.531 100.154 mph
2 Perez Red Bull 1:14.570 0.039
3 Sainz Ferrari 1:14.601 0.070
4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:14.712 0.181
5 Norris McLaren 1:15.056 0.525
6 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:15.083 0.552
7 Ricciardo McLaren 1:15.157 0.626
8 Russell Mercedes 1:15.211 0.680
9 Vettel Aston Martin 1:15.387 0.856
10 Hamilton Mercedes 1:15.499 0.968
11 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:15.536 1.005
12 Stroll Aston Martin 1:15.539 1.008
13 Alonso Alpine 1:15.749 1.218
14 Magnussen Haas 1:15.806 1.275
15 Albon Williams 1:16.110 1.579
16 Ocon Alpine 1:16.315 1.784
17 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:16.417 1.886
18 Latifi Williams 1:17.714 3.183
19 Schumacher Haas 1:18.636 4.105
20 Bottas Alfa Romeo No Time

