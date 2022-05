Monaco GP: Preview - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "Monaco is always a hectic but special weekend. Qualifying is critical, the track is very old school and narrow, your heart rate goes so high, it's insane! We have to constantly be on the edge, it's a pretty crazy track with Formula One cars. My Monaco race history was not so good but I finally won there last year and there was a massive relief once I crossed the line, I was very happy to win that race. Checo and I are working really well as a Team and it is of course great that we are leading the Constructors' and Drivers' Championships but there is still a very long way to go and a lot can change, as we've seen so far this season."

Sergio Perez: "Monaco is one of the most special weekends of the season, especially that Q3 on Saturday. Qualifying can become very intense there because you know 99 percent of your result is done on Saturday. I love the track there, it's just great, you cannot make a mistake in Monaco because if you do, it is normally very costly. I had a great shunt on my first attempt at Q3 in Monaco, when I lost the car coming out of the tunnel, it was probably my worst in Formula One, yet still I love that place and driving that track. Last time out in Monaco is always irrelevant because every weekend in Monaco is very unique, I think the atmosphere and the history there just adds to that too. We have incredible momentum as a Team right now and we just keep pushing. I am excited to see how the car performs around the Monaco track, I will give it my all."

• In the last three races Oracle Red Bull Racing have taken 140 of a possible 147 points, to jump into the lead of the Constructors' Championship for the first time since prior to the 2021 British Grand Prix.

• The Team scored its very first podium finish as a Formula One constructor in Monaco in 2006, when David Coulthard finished third, wearing a cape on the podium in reference to the newly-released film Superman Returns!

• Oracle Red Bull Racing clinched a second 1-2 finish in the last three races when Max and Checo led the field home in the Spanish Grand Prix. The team has now scored as many 1-2 finishes as all other F1 teams combined since the beginning of 2021.

• Having finished in the top two on five occasions in his F1 career prior to 2022, Checo has now finished there three times in the last four races.

• Max's victory in the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix was the fastest race in the history of the Principality, winning at an average speed of 157.833 km/h in a race with no interventions from the Safety Car, Virtual Safety Car or even yellow flags.