"It's the bumpiest track I have ever driven," says Hamilton

A week after Mercedes appeared to have got on top of its porpoising issues, on-board footage of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell revealed the pair bouncing around more than ever.

However, rather than the aerodynamic phenomenon caused by the new regulations, the bouncing was more about the nature of the Monaco circuit.

"It's so bouncy out here, man, I'm losing my f****** mind," complained Hamilton at one point as he struggled to 12th on the FP2 timesheets.

"It is the bumpiest track I have ever been too," he subsequently told the media. "It is the bumpiest track I have ever driven. So, one... that makes it difficult, and two... our car bounces a lot.

"It is different bouncing to what we have experienced in the past," he added. "It is in the low speed corners, it is not aero and the bumps in the track are making it worse, so it is not a case of learning how to drive the track, it is just fighting the car.

"Putting the lap together is, wow... holy crap..." he laughed, "I have not experienced it like that before. I remember back in the day, my first years here, a light nimble car was so much better. But now we have these super heavy cars and the braking zones are different.

"It is crazy," he continued, "it is 2022 and the tracks aren't as smooth when they are resurfaced, technology is still against us.

"I think we made some improvements going into that session and when you do put a lap together the grip doesn't feel too bad it is just eyeballs coming out the sockets."

"Monaco is a very tricky circuit with these cars," said teammate Russell, who ended the day sixth quickest, "they are set up very stiff for the aero to work, so it's not easy to put the car on the limit on a bumpy street circuit like this.

"You've got to give the circuit a little bit more respect than you normally would," he admitted, "and there are parts of the circuit where we're almost doing a wheelie with both front tyres off the ground!

"We've got some work to do overnight to see how we can make it a bit easier to drive."

