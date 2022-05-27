FIA extends jewellery ban exemption period

The FIA has opted to extend the jewellery ban exemption period until the end of June, thereby avoiding a potential showdown with Lewis Hamilton this weekend.

When the clampdown was first announced over the Australian Grand Prix weekend, following an outcry from the drivers, in particular Lewis Hamilton, it was announced that there would be an exemption period covering - and including the race at Barcelona.

With the ban due to come into effect this weekend, many had been speculating over whether Hamilton would back down, especially after Grand Prix Drivers' Association chairman, Alex Wurz backed the ban.

Today, it was announced that the exemption period will be extended until the end of June, meaning that the races in Azerbaijan and Canada are covered.

Speaking at today's press conference, Hamilton, while welcoming the extension of the exemption period, Hamilton said he felt too much time and energy had already been wasted on the subject.

"Honestly, I feel like there's just way too much time and energy being given to this," he told reporters. "I've said everything I feel I need to say on it in the last races and that's not what my focus is this weekend.

"I've been taking out my studs for every time I've been in the car, and I will continue to do so," he added. "The nose ring is not a problem, at the moment.

"The jewellery rule came in in 2005," said the seven-time world champion. "I think we've all worn jewellery our whole careers in Formula 1. It's not been a problem in the past and there's no reason for it to be problem necessarily now.

"It definitely is positive that we're working with the FIA," he added, "and I think they're accommodating a little bit at the moment. But we shouldn't have to keep on revisiting this thing every weekend. We've definitely got bigger fish to fry."

By fish he no doubt means porpoises.