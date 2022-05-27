Monaco GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

Times from today's second free practice session for the Grand Prix de Monaco.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:12.656 102.739 mph 2 Sainz Ferrari 1:12.700 0.044 3 Perez Red Bull 1:13.035 0.379 4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:13.103 0.447 5 Norris McLaren 1:13.294 0.638 6 Russell Mercedes 1:13.406 0.750 7 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:13.636 0.980 8 Alonso Alpine 1:13.912 1.256 9 Vettel Aston Martin 1:14.059 1.403 10 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:14.134 1.478 11 Magnussen Haas 1:14.239 1.583 12 Hamilton Mercedes 1:14.267 1.611 13 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:14.468 1.812 14 Albon Williams 1:14.486 1.830 15 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:14.525 1.869 16 Stroll Aston Martin 1:14.623 1.967 17 Schumacher Haas 1:14.894 2.238 18 Ocon Alpine 1:15.216 2.560 19 Latifi Williams 1:16.276 3.620 20 Ricciardo McLaren No Time