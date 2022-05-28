Perez and Zhou handed formal warnings

Sergio Perez and Guanyu Zhou have both been handed formal warnings and their teams fined following incidents in FP3.

Alfa Romeo advised Zhou of the approach of Nicholas Latifi made no mention of Max Verstappen who was running behind.

Zhou appropriately let the Williams pass, but being unaware of the approach of the Red Bull unnecessarily impeded the world champion.

Alfa Romeo admitted it was at fault and taking into consideration the lack of rearward visibility in various parts of the circuit, the stewards imposed the lesser penalty of a formal warning on Zhou, however the team was fined €10,000.

In Perez' case the stewards deemed that the information provided by radio to the Mexican was entirely focussed on setting up the car for a fast lap and did not include any information about cars approaching, such as George Russell.

The stewards concluded that Perez unnecessarily impeded the Mercedes however in view of the particular location and circumstances, a penalty of a formal warning was imposed on the driver and Red Bull fined €10,000.

The stewards were keen to stress the importance of accurate and swift communication between teams and their drivers, and noted that drivers must exercise care in where they position their cars, and their respective speeds, during qualifying.