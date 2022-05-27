Site logo

Monaco GP: Practice team notes - Red Bull

27/05/2022

Sergio Perez: "It's really nice to be back driving in Monaco, it's always fun out there! It has been a good few session today for us but the long runs were a bit difficult with the traffic, I couldn't do more than two laps consistently. All in all we seem to be lacking a bit compared to the Ferraris, they seem really strong. We will analyse the data and see what we can do but they seem to be very quick today. We were a little surprised by the gap to them today, we were expecting a gap but not such a gap as we've seen today. It means there is plenty of work to do and we will see tomorrow, Q3 is when it matters."

Max Verstappen: "We tried quite a few different things with our set up today to see how the car is behaving, I was happier with the car in FP1 than in FP2. If we get better balance we can attack the corners a bit more, then of course our lap times will improve. Clearly compared to Ferrari we still need to find more pace, so now it's all about fine tuning and finding a better balance. The track feels different this year with the new cars, the cars are a bit heavier and slower and a bit more bumpy because they are stiffer. It's still very hectic to drive around here and I can't wait for qualifying tomorrow."

