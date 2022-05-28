Monaco GP: Saturday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the Grand Prix de Monaco.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Perez Red Bull 1:12.476 102.994 mph 2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:12.517 0.041 3 Sainz Ferrari 1:12.846 0.370 4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:12.881 0.405 5 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:13.210 0.734 6 Norris McLaren 1:13.226 0.750 7 Hamilton Mercedes 1:13.375 0.899 8 Magnussen Haas 1:13.436 0.960 9 Russell Mercedes 1:13.476 1.000 10 Alonso Alpine 1:13.585 1.109 11 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:13.645 1.169 12 Schumacher Haas 1:13.827 1.351 13 Vettel Aston Martin 1:13.838 1.362 14 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:13.849 1.373 15 Albon Williams 1:13.882 1.406 16 Ricciardo McLaren 1:14.104 1.628 17 Ocon Alpine 1:14.260 1.784 18 Stroll Aston Martin 1:14.639 2.163 19 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:14.861 2.385 20 Latifi Williams 1:14.910 2.434