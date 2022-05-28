Site logo

Monaco GP: Saturday Free - Times

28/05/2022

Times from the final free practice session for the Grand Prix de Monaco.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Perez Red Bull 1:12.476 102.994 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:12.517 0.041
3 Sainz Ferrari 1:12.846 0.370
4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:12.881 0.405
5 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:13.210 0.734
6 Norris McLaren 1:13.226 0.750
7 Hamilton Mercedes 1:13.375 0.899
8 Magnussen Haas 1:13.436 0.960
9 Russell Mercedes 1:13.476 1.000
10 Alonso Alpine 1:13.585 1.109
11 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:13.645 1.169
12 Schumacher Haas 1:13.827 1.351
13 Vettel Aston Martin 1:13.838 1.362
14 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:13.849 1.373
15 Albon Williams 1:13.882 1.406
16 Ricciardo McLaren 1:14.104 1.628
17 Ocon Alpine 1:14.260 1.784
18 Stroll Aston Martin 1:14.639 2.163
19 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:14.861 2.385
20 Latifi Williams 1:14.910 2.434

