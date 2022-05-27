Site logo

Monaco GP: Practice team notes - Alfa Romeo

27/05/2022

Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN completed a challenging first day of practice at the Monaco Grand Prix. Zhou Guanyu had his first taste of the Monte-Carlo circuit in an F1 car and was able to make good mileage, while Valtteri Bottas missed out on the first session with a power unit issue but was able to recover in the final hour of action to help the team prepare for tomorrow's qualifying session.

Valtteri Bottas: "Not an ideal Friday, but we had a good recovery in FP2. We lost the first session with a power unit failure that took two hours to fix, which is a shame as this really is a track where you need every possible lap to get fully comfortable: you don't get to do too many clean laps either, with all the traffic, to prepare for qualifying, so it will be crucial to have a good FP3. FP2 was effectively my first session of the weekend, so I took it step by step. I know there is a lot of performance still to find, both in myself and with the setup, and I still think we have the potential to be in the top ten tomorrow. The car felt ok and I know we can be in the mix for Q3."

Zhou Guanyu: "My first day in Monaco was tough but I really enjoyed driving here. You can really feel the speed around these streets: you have to commit fully, leave nothing behind and kiss the walls if you want to get a good time. It's not easy, it's a big challenge and I am still building up to it, but it was fun. We ended up the day with a decent amount of laps, which is especially important as Valtteri missed FP1. I think we have all it takes to make another step forward tonight and come back ready for qualifying."

