United States GP: Starting Grid

Amended starting grid for the Aramco United States Grand Prix after penalties applied.

Vettel: Required to start from the back of the starting grid as additional power unit elements have been used

Russell: Required to start from the back of the starting grid as additional power unit elements have been used

Bottas: 5 place grid penalty as additional power unit element has been used

Alonso: Required to start from the back of the starting grid as additional power unit elements have been used

