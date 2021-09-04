Verstappen escapes punishment

Zandvoort stewards deem that no further action is required after Max Verstappen was alleged to have overtaken under a red flag.

The Stewards having reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, telemetry, team radio and in-car and CCTV video, found that the race management system indicates that the red flag and red lights were initiated at 15:10:12.

When Verstappen passed Light Panel 14 (which is prior to the point of the overtake) it was not illuminated. As he approached the rear of Stroll's car (within a few metres), the red light on the Red Bull's steering wheel activated.

At this point Verstappen's speed was 260 km/h and Stroll's was 110km/h, a delta of 150 km/h.

At this point, telemetry shows that Verstappen immediately lifted and braked.

Because of the speed delta, Verstappen momentum carried him past Stroll, simultaneously the Light Panel 15 (showing red) became visible to the Dutch driver.

At approximately 15:10:17 the team radioed Verstappen "Red Flag".

It was the stewards conclusion that Verstappen took every reasonable action to comply with the regulations in that he immediately reduced speed in a safe manner at the earliest opportunity upon the first indication of the red flag, even before a red flag or red light panel was visible to him, and that this satisfies the requirements of the Code (Art 2.5.4.1 b of Appendix H of the International Sporting Code).

