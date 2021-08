F1 confirms revised 22 date schedule

As uncertainty over the pandemic continues, F1 has issued a revised schedule which sees the planned number of races drop from 23 to 22.

The most notable change sees the Turkish Grand Prix moved back a week from 3 October to 10 November.

At the same time the Mexican and Brazilian Grands Prix have also been moved back a week to 7 and 14 November respectively, thereby forming a triple-header with a yet to be confirmed race on the 21 November thought to be in Qatar, though Bahrain is understood to be on standby in case a second race is needed in the Kingdom.

With Turkey still on the UK's 'red list', hence its move to a stand-alone date which allows personnel to meet the mandatory 10-day quarantine, should the event need to be cancelled it is understood that Mugello is on standby.

"We are very pleased to announce the updates to the 2021 calendar following extensive discussions with the promoters and national authorities," said Stefano Domenicali. "The pandemic continues to present the season with challenges but we have proven we can adapt and we are confident we can deliver a record breaking 22 races this year despite a global pandemic.

"I want to thank the promoters in Brazil, Mexico and Turkey for their patience and flexibility and we will provide the details of the final addition soon. This season is proving to be an incredible battle on the track and this is hugely exciting for our fans around the world and we look forward to the intensity continuing in the races ahead."

Revised Schedule