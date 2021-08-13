"Limited capacity" at Dutch Grand Prix

Organisers of next month's Dutch Grand Prix have announced that the event will go ahead as planned but with a limited capacity.

In a brief statement issued this evening, organisers said that assuming that the Dutch government announces today that the Grand Prix can take place with a capacity of 67%, officials have decided to continue with the organisation of the event, with limited capacity and in a smaller form.



"For me the glass is two thirds full," said Sporting director, Jan Lammers. "We're just going to do it.

"The three companies behind the Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, SportVibes and TIG Sports, have decided to invest in the future of F1 in the Netherlands," he added.

"The belief in the ambition to organise the biggest Ultimate Race Festival in the world remains the primary goal for the coming years. This year, admittedly in a bit more modest form, but despite that, the battle for the World Championship will be fought in a beautiful orange ambiance in the stands."



"A lot of hard work has gone into rebuilding the circuit and organising one of the biggest sporting events in Dutch history," said the organisers. "The organisation is pleased that the majority of our ticket holders will have the opportunity to witness the battle for the Formula One World Championship live at the circuit. It is very disappointing for the group of fans who cannot be present in Zandvoort.

By 18 August, at the latest, ticket holders will be informed by email whether they will be able to attend the race this year or will have to be patient for another year.

For those fans who unfortunately cannot attend the race, there is the possibility to use their ticket(s) at the Dutch Grand Prix in 2022 or to request a refund.