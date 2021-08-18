Japanese GP cancelled

Formula 1 has announced that the Japanese Grand Prix has been cancelled, as organisers cite "ongoing complexities" related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Like Australia, this means that Japan misses out on F1 for the second successive season, also, with Honda withdrawing from F1 at season end, it means the manufacturer will not get to race - and possibly win - at its home event as it bows out of the sport.

Yesterday, the lockdown in Tokyo was extended from August 31 to September 12, as Prime Minister, Yoshihide Suga warned: "The Delta variant raging across the world is causing unprecedented cases in our country.

“Serious cases are increasing rapidly and severely burdening the medical system, particularly in the capital region.”

This morning it was officially confirmed that the event has been cancelled.

"Following ongoing discussions with the promoter and authorities in Japan the decision has been taken by the Japanese government to cancel the race this season due to ongoing complexities of the pandemic in the country," said F1 in a statement.

"Formula 1 is now working on the details of the revised calendar and will announce the final details in the coming weeks.

"Formula 1 has proven this year, and in 2020, that we can adapt and find solutions to the ongoing uncertainties and is excited by the level of interest in locations to host Formula 1 events this year and beyond."

It is unfortunate that, for a second consecutive year, it has not been possible to hold the Japanese Formula 1 Grand Prix at Suzuka," said Koji Watanabe, Honda's Chief Officer for Brand and Communication Operations, in reaction to the news.

"As Honda, we are particularly disappointed, because this is the final year of our Formula 1 project and we know that so many fans were looking forward to attending the event.

"The 2021 season is now heading for an exciting climax and we will be giving our all, fighting hard all the way to achieve our goal of winning the championships as this Honda Formula 1 project comes to an end and we hope our fans will continue to support us. Lastly, as the title sponsor of the event, we would like to thank Mobilityland and Formula 1 for working so hard right up to the very last moment, to try and stage the Grand Prix."

Cancellation of the race will give F1 bosses a new headache as the event formed part of a triple header with the Russian and Turkish races, and with Turkey on the UK government's 'red list' the Suzuka event would mean those F1 personnel based in the UK would avoid the need for the 10-day quarantine on their return.

With a number of other events in doubt, not least the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas, Mexico and Brazil, attention now focuses on the middle east, where Qatar and Dubai are both under consideration.