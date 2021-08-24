F1 announces 'Overtake' award

F1 has announced that the driver who completes the most overtakes during the course of the season will win the Crypto.com Overtake Award.

As the sport moves further and further into the world of gimmicks, whilst appearing to find a sponsor for any available space, F1 has today announced the Crypto.com Overtake Award, which will go to the driver who makes the most overtakes throughout the season.

The award, according to the official press release, is designed to celebrate the bravery exhibited by drivers who make bold moves in pursuit of success.

After 11 rounds, it is four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel who currently leads the way with the most overtakes so far this season.

"New broadcast graphics will be introduced live during each race, to signal overtaking possibilities and potential moves, and to help fans keep track of drivers' progress in the hunt for the Crypto.com Overtake Award, which will chart the amount of overtakes made throughout the campaign," states the release. "In addition, there will also be other innovative Crypto.com branded content introduced across the official F1 social media and digital platforms.

"The award enhances the partnership between F1 and Crypto.com, which began last month as the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency platform became the sport's seventh Global Partner and Title Partner of the three F1 Sprint Events this season. The first Sprint event at Silverstone was met with positive feedback from stakeholders and fans alike, and the remaining trial events have been confirmed to take place in Monza in September and Sao Paulo later in the season."

"We're delighted to be expanding our partnership with Crypto.com as we introduce the Overtake Award which will integrate the brand into Formula 1 throughout the season, in addition to the title partnership of the F1 Sprint Events," said Ben Pincus, Director of Commercial Partnerships at Formula 1. "The Crypto.com Overtake Award gives us the chance to celebrate drivers' instincts to make bold and strategic moves which reflects the qualities needed when dealing in cryptocurrency."

"We are extremely proud to be introducing a first of its kind award to Formula 1," added Steve Kalifowitz, CMO of Crypto.com. "We strive to create partnerships that deliver win-win-win opportunities and I can't think of a more perfect opportunity than the Crypto.com Overtake Award. This award allows our values to shine through celebrating the moments where drivers exhibit the bravery required to get ahead. This season has already seen some amazing overtakes, and I can't wait to see who this year's champion is."

Kerching!