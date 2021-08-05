Aston Martin proceeds with Appeal

As expected, Aston Martin has requested the right of review by officially appealing Sebastian Vettel's disqualification from the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The German was disqualified after officials were unable to extract the madated 1 litre of fuel from his car at race end.

According to Art. 6.6.2 of the technical regulations, competitors must ensure that a 1.0 litre sample of fuel may be taken from the car at any time.

However, while the team was given several opportunities to attempt to remove the required amount of fuel from the tank, it was only possible to pump 0.3 litres out.

During Sunday's hearing, in the presence of the FIA Technical Delegate and the FIA Technical Director, team boss Otmar Szafnauer stated that there must be 1,44 litres left in the tank, but the team was not able to get it out. The figure was calculated using the FFM or injector model.

Tonight, Aston Martin issued the following:

"After Sebastian Vettel's drive to second place on the road in the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday, he was disqualified from the results when a 1.0-litre sample of fuel was not able to be taken from his car after the race (a requirement as set out in the FIA Formula One Technical Regulations).

There was and is no suggestion that Vettel's car benefited from a performance advantage from the alleged regulatory breach, or that it was deliberate.

Since the team's data indicated that there was more than 1.0 litre of fuel in the car after the race - 1.74 litres according to the data - the team immediately reserved its right to appeal, and has requested a right of review alongside the appeal procedure, as a result of having discovered significant new evidence relevant to the sanction which was unavailable to it at the time of the FIA stewards' decision."