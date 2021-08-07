FIA sets date for Aston Martin's appeal

Aston Martin's right to review following its disqualification from the Hungarian Grand Prix will take place on Monday 9 August, the first day of the sport's official summer shut-down.

On Thursday, the British team confirmed its intention to appeal its disqualification by lodging the right to review, claiming that it had "significant new evidence" to put before the Hungaroring stewards who will meet virtually.

Monday's hearing will see the stewards decide whether the new evidence is enough to warrant a review, their decision based on whether the new evidence is significant and relevant.

Should they agree a new hearing will be heard to look at the case.

It's understood that Aston Martin's appeal includes the need to install a new lift pump as the existing one is thought to be broken and thereby unable to provide the mandatory 1 litre of fuel.