Site logo

FIA sets date for Aston Martin's appeal

NEWS STORY
07/08/2021

Aston Martin's right to review following its disqualification from the Hungarian Grand Prix will take place on Monday 9 August, the first day of the sport's official summer shut-down.

On Thursday, the British team confirmed its intention to appeal its disqualification by lodging the right to review, claiming that it had "significant new evidence" to put before the Hungaroring stewards who will meet virtually.

Monday's hearing will see the stewards decide whether the new evidence is enough to warrant a review, their decision based on whether the new evidence is significant and relevant.

Should they agree a new hearing will be heard to look at the case.

It's understood that Aston Martin's appeal includes the need to install a new lift pump as the existing one is thought to be broken and thereby unable to provide the mandatory 1 litre of fuel.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2021. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms