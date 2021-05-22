Monaco GP: Qualifying team notes - AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly: "I'm extremely happy with my Qualifying, I think we did the best with the car we had whilst others didn't maximise their lap, and to Qualify where we have today is definitely a massive achievement. I'm very pleased with all the work the team has done, to give me such a strong car when it mattered, I think it was one of my best laps of the weekend and I'm so glad it all came together today in Q3. The car operates so differently here than at other tracks so it's all about playing with the limits and getting as close to the walls as possible. We need a strong start tomorrow and to really work hard on our strategy. We obviously have fast cars starting behind us tomorrow, but we know how hard it is to overtake here in Monaco, so we need to stay focused and have a clean race. I think we can aim for good points and I really hope we can come away with a big reward for all the work the team have been doing. I still get an adrenaline rush driving round the streets here in Monte Carlo, it's such a fast track with these cars and your concentration has always got to be super high. The feeling it gives you here, you don't get that anywhere else, it's the best feeling in life and that's why it's my favourite track. I'm loving the atmosphere, especially all the French fans, so to come away with a good result in front of a crowd again would be really exciting."

Yuki Tsunoda: "This weekend has obviously been a challenge, having never driven in Monaco before, but I think my Qualifying lap was quite good and I was unlucky to miss out on Q2. We'd planned on doing three push laps but only managed two. Having to go to the weighbridge during the session affected our plan and then we hit traffic in sector two on my best lap. We have to analyse all the data and see where my weaknesses are compared to Pierre and then hopefully, I can improve to be able to fight with him in Q3. I think we're definitely seeing improvements race-to-race though and I'm happy with the performance in the car."

Jody Egginton (Technical Director): "Following a reasonable Thursday here in Monaco, we had a bit more work to do on Yuki's car today whilst with Pierre we were in quite good shape and he's picked up where he left off today. We had a few set-up changes over the two days, just fine-tuning really and we had a fairly comfortable FP3, we just had to dial a little bit of understeer out of the car. It all came together for Qualifying, the run-plan suited us well and allowed us to control the traffic whilst the track conditions continued to evolve. Pierre was looking fast on his push run when the red flags came out but P6 is a strong starting position tomorrow and representative of where we think our car should be. Yuki's weekend has been less smooth, he struggled a bit on Thursday and lost some track time but managed to recover well in FP3 today. He was still building up confidence during Qualifying and was unfortunate to not make it through to Q2, he was very close and for sure there's more lap time in there. We'll go away and look at all the data tonight and hopefully have a strong race with both cars tomorrow."