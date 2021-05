Spanish GP: Race team notes - AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly: "I've got mixed feelings about today, I think in the race I made a good recovery but we're really lacking pace compared to the first two rounds, which is frustrating. I'm upset with myself for making the mistake on the grid, it's a very silly penalty to get and it made my life harder. That being said, I had some good battles in the race and managed to pass a few cars to make it into 10th place. The car definitely has potential, we just haven't made it work consistently in all corners around the lap yet. We're going to work hard now ahead of Monaco and I trust in the team to make some steps forward in the next few races."

Yuki Tsunoda: "It's been a frustrating race weekend for me, I'm obviously disappointed to not have finished the race as I think my pace at the start was quite good, but it was completely out of my control. We don't currently know what happened to the car, so we'll investigate this after it returns to the garage and then we'll review everything together with the engineers. I just need to look forward to the next race in Monaco now, it'll be my first-time racing there and I'm excited to drive on such an iconic circuit."