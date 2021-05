Portugal GP: Race team notes - AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly: "Honestly, today was really difficult - it wasn't the race we wanted but, to be honest, it was what we expected. We've really struggled here across the weekend, only just making it through to the top 10 in Qualifying, so I think to come away with a point is positive. I was happy at the start of the race as I was managing to follow Charles, but ultimately we lacked pace - due to having no grip in the low-speed corners - and in the end I think it was great to pass Carlos to get a point for the team. I think the circuit in Barcelona will suit our car more, as it's a much faster track, so I'm hoping that we'll perform better there in a few days' time."

Yuki Tsunoda: "It was really tough today, I had no grip at the beginning of the race and there was just no pace at all for me out there. I've struggled all weekend with the balance of the car, the conditions haven't helped, but everyone has been driving the same track so we just need to analyse the data, to see what didn't work for us here in Portugal, and learn from it ahead of next weekend in Spain."