Emilia Romagna GP: Race team notes - AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly: "For sure, it's been a rollercoaster of a day - we started from P5 but we made a different call with tyres at the start of the race and quickly ended up at the back. Obviously, I was very disappointed, but from there we kept fighting and after the red flag we managed to make our way forward again to cross the finish line in eighth position. Following the race, I've moved up into P7 and I'm pretty pleased with that as a finishing position - we managed to recover some crucial points for the team, which is really positive. We showed the potential of the car on Saturday and next time out we just need to put it all together across the whole weekend."

Yuki Tsunoda: "I think it was a fantastic race for the viewers at home but I'm very disappointed with myself and I just want to say sorry to the team. It's a real shame that I spun after the red flag, up until that point I think the race was going pretty well and the pace was really good. This was the first time I've been in a Formula 1 car in the wet and I learnt you have to be so careful, especially with acceleration. Starting on the intermediate tyre during the rainy conditions made it even more difficult but it was a great opportunity for me to understand more how the compounds work in different conditions. I think points could have been on the table for me here today but it's all a learning curve and I'll take this experience with me to the next race."

Jody Egginton (Technical Director): "Today's race was certainly eventful and - although we have scored a few points with Pierre - we have to be honest and say we have made our lives more difficult than they needed to be and have not scored the points that the package was capable of this weekend. Obviously, the entire team is disappointed but together we will review today's race, in an open and pragmatic way, and address various topics that will allow us to deliver a stronger performance at the next Grand Prix."