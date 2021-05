Portugal GP: Qualifying team notes - AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly: "I'm very satisfied with my Qualifying performance today, we seem to find this track more difficult than the last few, so to make it through to Q3 again was positive. We knew coming to Portugal that the characteristics of this circuit would be trickier for us and I think it's been obvious since we arrived that we've struggled slightly with the different conditions, particularly the wind. The team have worked hard since FP1 to change the balance of the car but we're not completely happy with it yet, so we'll need to work more tonight to try to understand this more. Whilst I'm not completely comfortable in the car yet, I'm happy we made it through to the final Qualifying session, as it seems that our midfield competitors have made some steps forward this weekend, and I think we're in a position to take some more points tomorrow."

Yuki Tsunoda: "This is my first time driving here and by the end of FP2 I think I'd adapted well to the circuit, so I felt really prepared ahead of Qualifying this afternoon. For me, the lap was good but the tyre just wasn't there – I had no grip at all with the Softs and it almost felt like I was driving with the hard tyre until the final sector. It was a tricky Qualifying session today and I'm really disappointed, but I'll analyse the data tonight with my engineers and see where I can improve. Tomorrow, hopefully my race pace will be better, and I will try my best to make my way up the grid."

Guillaume Dezoteux (Head of Vehicle Performance): "After a difficult Friday, the team have worked on extracting the most from our package for Qualifying today. In FP3 we saw we'd made a step in the right direction but getting the soft tyre to perform as we wanted was still a challenge. We made further adjustments to the car, as well as focussing on tyre preparation, for Qualifying and we continued to see progression with both drivers. Q1 wasn't easy, with both Yuki and Pierre experiencing traffic alongside the difficult conditions. Yuki struggled a lot in Q2 and wasn't able to make a lot of progress, unfortunately finishing in 14th. Meanwhile, Pierre was able to make it through to Q3 but never put the perfect lap together in the final session. Tonight, we will review the different race scenarios and the target will be to finish in the points. Last year Pierre had a solid race starting from the same position, so we are aiming to do this again. For Yuki starting further back, it will be more difficult, but we know he's great at overtaking and hopefully he can make his way forward into the points."