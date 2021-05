Spanish GP: Practice team notes - AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly: "I think overall FP2 was a good session for us, to finish sixth shows the car is strong. The pace of the car is definitely there but the balance isn't quite right yet, so we've got to make a few tweaks tonight to maximise our performance ahead of Qualifying tomorrow. Obviously, our main goal this weekend is to score points, as we're fighting against tough opponents in the midfield pack, and I think if we can improve in the few areas that we're struggling in we could be up for a good weekend."

Yuki Tsunoda: "I'm happy with our performance and the pace of the car today. I've driven this track a lot, so I know it well, which meant I could be more confident driving from the offset, unlike in Portugal where I was having to use each session to learn the circuit. I'm very positive ahead of tomorrow. I just need to focus on my own driving and the set-up of the car before FP3 and Qualifying - this is what I will work on tonight with my engineers."

Jonathan Eddolls (Chief Race Engineer): "Barcelona is a track that we obviously know quite a lot better than the Portuguese track, having raced and tested here so many times in the past, so we came here more confident that we could extract a good performance from the car. In free practice one we focused on some aerodynamic testing, as we've got some new components here this weekend, and they all worked well which is positive. We also took the opportunity in the morning session to better understand the softer tyre performance over a short run, which helped us going into FP2 - where this analysis was our main priority for the afternoon. I think we managed to extract a reasonable performance from the Softs around a lap here, it's always a compromise between having understeer at the start of the lap versus oversteer at the end, so I think there's still some more work we can do ahead of tomorrow but overall the performance there is quite positive. We then completed a long run, which was all about tyre management and understanding what our strategy should be for the race on Sunday."