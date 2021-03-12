Vettel goes pink for BWT

BWT's eye-catching pink has featured on the Silverstone-based outfit's cars since 2017 and will continue to partner the team as it morphs into Aston Martin.

Four-time world champion, Sebastian Vettel, who has joined Aston Martin in its debut season, has teamed up with BWT and will compete in the 2021 season with a new pink BWT helmet livery.

The rear of his helmet carries the message "change the world, sip by sip", highlighting, according to BWT, the importance of reducing the unnecessary transport of water bottles, in turn lowering the worldwide emission of CO2, in combination with a push to reduce the use of disposable plastic bottles.

BWT and Vettel will begin their partnership by converting kindergarten and schools into "BWT Bottle Free Zones", enabling thousands of children to enjoy healthy and sustainable drinking water.

"With Sebastian, we were able to find the ideal ambassador who perfectly represents our mission," said BWT CMO, Lutz Hubner, "to make the world a little bit better, sip by sip.

"Sebastian is not only an outstanding athlete but above all a great person with principles, a clear opinion and civil courage. Together with him, we are going to make a lasting contribution to the preservation of our planet."

"The future is important," added Vettel, "and we must do our best to protect the planet for children and young people. We all share this responsibility and if we come together we can make a difference.

"As a Formula 1 driver, I think it’s right to speak up on this subject and have my voice heard. I am pleased to have found a partner in BWT that shares the same perspective and goals.

"By cutting down the amount of plastic waste, we can make the world a little better, sip by sip."