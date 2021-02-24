BWT continues with Aston Martin

Despite speculation linking it with both Williams and Haas, Austrian water technology specialist BWT is to continue its partnership with Aston Martin.

BWT's relationship with the team goes back to 2017, when its pink livery first took the world of F1 by storm. While the look and feel of Aston Martin will be very different, featuring an all-new base colour livery, today's news ensures that subtle BWT "brand accents" as well as BWT brand logos will remain a feature of the all-new Aston Martin livery.

"As the Aston Martin name returns to Grand Prix racing, it does so alongside a brand with clear sustainability objectives," reads today's press release. "BWT is committed to the reduction of plastics through the adoption of reusable vessels and recyclable filters to reduce waste and pollution in the modern world."

"I am proud to continue supporting this wonderful team of people and to start a new chapter with Aston Martin's return to Formula One," said Andreas Weisenbacher, CEO of BWT. "Having seen the team enjoy such a strong 2020 season, we believe the years ahead are full of great promise and we want to continue supporting this team's journey towards the front of the grid.

"As well as success on the track, we will work with Aston Martin to achieve its objectives away from the track by becoming more sustainable. It means continuing the work from last year to cut down the use of disposable bottles at the track, minimise plastic waste and facilitate the local treatment and consumption of water.

"Additionally, we are looking forward to starting cooperation with more people in the F1 community who are also convinced of our mission to fight for a plastic-free planet and who are ready to spread this mission to people around the globe."

"Our friends at BWT have been loyal supporters of this team," added Otmar Szafnauer, "and I am delighted they have chosen to be a partner of Aston Martin.

"BWT will support our efforts to become more sustainable in all areas of the business, but especially in our trackside operations - a goal that marries up with Formula One's own sustainability objectives. This is a strong and historic partnership entering an important new era, and we are all excited to see what we can achieve together."

While a partnership with Haas was never really likely, the speculation regarding Williams was a lot more plausible.

Until last year's buy-out by Dorilton Capital, Toto Wolff, who is a stakeholder in BWT, retained a stake in the Grove outfit also, while George Russell remains the team's lead driver.