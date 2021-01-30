"Absolute bullshit" says Stroll of Chinese whispers

At a time Aston Martin is building anticipation of its return to F1 by revisiting its glorious motorsport heritage, some believe the project could be forced off track by a Chinese consortium that wishes to buy the manufacturer.

East Money, a Chinese financial website claims that BYD (Build Your Dreams) Auto Company, the Xi'an based company which produces cars, buses, electric bicycles, forklifts and is the largest supplier of rechargeable batteries in the world, is seeking to buy Aston Martin in a bid to expand into the European electric car market.

It is already involved with Daimler - which has a stake in Aston Martin - as Shenzhen BYD Daimler New Technology Co., Ltd, which as Denza specialises in luxury electric cars.

Putting 2 and 2 together to make 5, it is being claimed that should BYD buy Aston Martin, and move fully into the electric vehicle market, continuing to participate in a race series powered by fossil fuels would make little sense.

"Lawrence Stroll described the rumour as 'absolute bullshit and totally untrue', the F1 team's Chief Communications Officer told Pitpass.

"He says he couldn't be more excited about, and sincerely believes in, the team's long-term future success."