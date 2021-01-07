Aston Martin reveals Cognizant as title sponsor

Aston Martin has announced American multinational IT brand Cognizant as its title sponsor.

With anticipation building for almost twelve months, Aston Martin is back in Formula One and as work continues on the team's car, the Silverstone-based outfit has announced a title partner, Cognizant, an American multinational IT brand with ambitious plans to broaden its global reach.

In a sport where technology and innovation take centre stage, Cognizant will play a key role, not merely as a sponsor, nor even as a behind-the-scenes service provider, but as a true digital transformation partner with a real purpose. The multi-year association brings real energy to the new era of Aston Martin in Formula One with Cognizant ideally placed to empower the team with the best IT infrastructure and software solutions on the market.

Today's news coincides with the first elements of a brand-new website going live and facelifts to the team's social media channels, with greater insights than ever before coming soon to the official Aston Martin Formula One Team Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and LinkedIn channels.

Over the coming weeks, the team will take fans behind the scenes, allowing them to share in the excitement of seeing the first Aston Martin to race at a Grand Prix weekend in more than six decades.

In March, the team will unveil its livery at Aston Martin's global HQ in Gaydon, including an introduction to its driver line-up, featuring four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel and multiple Grand Prix podium finisher Lance Stroll.

"The return of Aston Martin to Formula One after more than 60 years away is a landmark moment in the history of the sport," said Lawrence Stroll. "Everyone knows what Aston Martin stands for, but the Formula One team will allow us to take the essence of the brand to new places, building on the strong foundations laid by the previous iterations of the team. I'm hugely proud that we can start this new chapter with the support of Cognizant. In today's world, as the digital revolution continues, I can't think of a more suitable or valuable partner to work with us as we strive to make Aston Martin one of the greatest teams in the sport."

"We are absolutely thrilled to be the title partner of Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team," added Brian Humphries, CEO of Cognizant. "Our global brands have much in common. We are both innovative, forward-looking firms that like to move fast, stay focused, and lead from the front. We understand the incredible power of today's advanced technologies and how to harness them to engineer unique customer experiences. We're excited by the promise of this deep and mutually beneficial partnership."

"We're just two months away from the start of the season," said Otmar Szafnauer, "so it's fantastic to celebrate the new era of Aston Martin in Formula One by welcoming Cognizant as our title partner. Innovation and technology are central pillars for any Formula One team and this long-term partnership is more than just a branding exercise. With a new factory already under construction, Cognizant's expertise and resources will add value in all areas of our IT operations and make a valuable contribution to our performance on-track."

"This is a really special moment as we welcome Cognizant as the primary partner of the Aston Martin Formula One Team," added Jefferson Slack, Managing Director – Commercial & Marketing, Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team. As we take this iconic brand back to the pinnacle of racing, it's hugely motivating to have the support of a true powerhouse in Cognizant, a Fortune 200 company with nearly 300,000 employees. It's a multinational that's making a real impact across the globe with great vision from Brian Humphries and the senior leadership team. Cognizant will be integral to our future success and a partner in the truest sense, unleashing its capabilities as a digital transformation agent. Like Aston Martin, it's a company with aggressive targets and ambitions, and will flourish in the global spotlight of Formula One."

"I can't wait to start working with Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team," said Sebastian Vettel. "There's so much for me to discover over the next few months and I'm incredibly determined to help make this team even more successful. Before we know it, we will be at the first race, seeing this famous name back where it belongs. I'm proud to be part of this journey."

"Seeing Aston Martin back in Formula One is a huge deal," added Lance Stroll, "especially with a new title partner, Cognizant.

"Whenever I'm at the factory, you can feel the buzz and energy. We're ready for this. There's so much hunger in the team and I just can't wait to get the season started."