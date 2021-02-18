Replay named as Aston Martin's official... denim partner

Aston Martin has welcomed Replay, "famed for its quality lifestyle products", as its Official Denim Partner.

The news sees the premium Italian jeans brand partner with Aston Martin at a pivotal time, as the Aston Martin name prepares to return to Grand Prix racing after more than 60 years away from Formula One.

Replay, famed for its quality lifestyle products, will help dress the team for those more relaxed moments away from the track. Whether Sebastian Vettel is attending an evening event, or Lance Stroll is enjoying some downtime back at the hotel, Replay's denim range captures perfectly the Aston Martin team vibe.

"We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team," said Matteo Sinigaglia, CEO of Fashion Box SpA. "To work with such an iconic car brand is a real privilege. As companies, we share many common attributes, such as craftsmanship, passion and innovation. These are the values that continuously inspire us in the denim world. We are proud to be part of this journey and we are very excited to see our brand involved in Formula One, supporting the coolest car on the grid."

"It is hugely exciting to welcome Replay as the Official Denim Partner of the Aston Martin team," added Jefferson Slack, Managing Director - Commercial & Marketing, Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team. Style and fashion go hand in hand with our sport, and the clothes we wear speak volumes about our attitudes and values. We work hard and we play hard, and Replay's lifestyle range is an ideal way to combine the world of fashion with Formula One. The relationship with Replay is a perfect fit for us, since Replay is a brand for which creativity, quality and tradition, with a modern outlook, are front and centre - much like Aston Martin."

Founded in 1981, Fashion Box S.p.A. is a global leader in the denim segment. The Italian group, based in Asolo, in the province of Treviso, creates, promotes and distributes casual wear, accessories and footwear for men, women and children under the brands Replay, Replay&Sons and We Are Reply. Fashion Box is currently present throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America and Africa, in a total of over 50 countries. The wholesale distribution network includes 4,000 stores, plus 105 single-brand stores and 125 corners and shop-in-shops. Exports account for 89% of turnover.

Expect many more of these, after all, if F1 can sell off title sponsorship of pre-season testing, surely anything goes in these difficult times.