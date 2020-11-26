Steiner relieved Haas survived season

Those heady days of 2018, when Haas was pipped to fourth in the standings following a last-gasp improvement from Renault, seem a lifetime ago.

Slipping to ninth in 2019, the American team continues to struggle, seemingly treading water in its efforts not to sink to the level of Williams while Alfa Romeo remains tantalisingly out of reach.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix, team boss, Guenther Steiner admits that he is relieved the team managed to survive the season.

Asked to assess the season, the Italian replied: "We survived, that's what we have done right. I think I'll leave it at that one.

"I think there was a big chance that we are not here anymore," he added, "and I think everybody pulled together, and we are here to stay.

"I think all-in-all, maybe we haven't been good at the track this year," he admitted, "but I think we have been good for the future of Haas F1, and also for F1, because as much as we think they don't need us I think F1 needs teams like Haas F1.

"I actually was on the plane yesterday from Frankfurt with some of the drivers," he said. "And they said we really enjoyed it. I said you guys are getting points, I would enjoy it as well, but we are having a tough season as a team, a tough season as F1 in general.

"I'm not unhappy that it's ending soon," he admitted. "Everybody's a little bit tired. For sure a triple-header at the end is not what the guys want, and getting so close to Christmas as well."

As we have reported before, according to our sources, the team is already sold, though official confirmation is unlikely to come until after the end of the season, at which time the 2021 driver line-up will be announced.

Team owner, Gene Haas became disillusioned with the project some time ago, and though a number of offers were made they were well beneath the asking price.

With the American prepared to shut down the operation entirely, rather than 'give it away', it is understood a deal was eventually done with Dmitry Mazepin, father of F2 racer Nikita Mazepin. Thwarted in his attempt to buy Force India, Mazepin has subsequently agreed a deal with Haas.

While much has been made of the fact the team signed the new Concorde Agreement, this was necessary in order for Haas to be able to sell the team.