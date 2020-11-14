Site logo

Turkish GP: Qualifying - Times

NEWS STORY
14/11/2020

Times from today's qualifying session for the DHL Turkish Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Stroll Racing Point 1:47.765 110.069 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:48.055 0.290
3 Perez Racing Point 1:49.321 1.556
4 Albon Red Bull 1:50.448 2.683
5 Ricciardo Renault 1:51.595 3.830
6 Hamilton Mercedes 1:52.560 4.795
7 Ocon Renault 1:52.622 4.857
8 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:52.745 4.980
9 Bottas Mercedes 1:53.258 5.493
10 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:57.226 9.461
11 Norris McLaren 1:54.945 -
12 Vettel Ferrari 1:55.169 -
13 Sainz McLaren 1:55.410 -
14 Leclerc Ferrari 1:56.696 -
15 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:58.556 -
16 Magnussen Haas 2:08.007 -
17 Kvyat AlphaTauri 2:09.070 -
18 Russell Williams 2:10.017 -
19 Grosjean Haas 2:12.909 -
20 Latifi Williams 2:21.611 -

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2020. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms