Turkish GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

NEWS STORY
13/11/2020

Times from today's second free practice session for the DHL Turkish Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:28.330 135.184 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:28.731 0.401
3 Bottas Mercedes 1:28.905 0.575
4 Hamilton Mercedes 1:29.180 0.850
5 Albon Red Bull 1:29.363 1.033
6 Kvyat AlphaTauri 1:29.689 1.359
7 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:29.944 1.614
8 Vettel Ferrari 1:30.022 1.692
9 Stroll Racing Point 1:30.297 1.967
10 Norris McLaren 1:30.907 2.577
11 Perez Racing Point 1:31.104 2.774
12 Ocon Renault 1:31.380 3.050
13 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:31.493 3.163
14 Sainz McLaren 1:31.498 3.168
15 Ricciardo Renault 1:31.660 3.330
16 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:31.932 3.602
17 Russell Williams 1:32.302 3.972
18 Grosjean Haas 1:32.570 4.240
19 Magnussen Haas 1:32.807 4.477
20 Latifi Williams 1:33.488 5.158

