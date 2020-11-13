Russell to take grid penalty

George Russell will start from the back of the grid on Sunday, after Williams changed his engine.

The Briton, who missed out on scoring his first points of the season after making an unforced error behind the Safety Car in Imola, has taken on his fourth ICE (internal combustion engine), turbocharger and MGU-H.

Suffering an engine failure at the opening round of the season, it was inevitable that sooner or later there would be a need for a fourth unit.

With three more rounds after this weekend's race, the youngster is the first driver this season to incur a penalty for exceeding his allotted number of power unit components.

This season, drivers are limited to three ICE, turbochargers and MGU-Hs, and just two energy stores and control electronics.

Russell's best qualifying performance this year was in the Styrian Grand Prix, while his best race result is eleventh at Mugello.