Turkish GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

NEWS STORY
13/11/2020

Times from today's opening free practice session for the DHL Turkish Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:35.077 125.591 mph
2 Albon Red Bull 1:35.318 0.241
3 Leclerc Ferrari 1:35.507 0.430
4 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:35.543 0.466
5 Vettel Ferrari 1:35.620 0.543
6 Kvyat AlphaTauri 1:36.738 1.661
7 Norris McLaren 1:37.216 2.139
8 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:37.503 2.426
9 Bottas Mercedes 1:37.629 2.552
10 Ocon Renault 1:38.428 3.351
11 Latifi Williams 1:38.508 3.431
12 Perez Racing Point 1:38.612 3.535
13 Stroll Racing Point 1:39.484 4.407
14 Grosjean Haas 1:40.025 4.948
15 Hamilton Mercedes 1:40.225 5.148
16 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:41.035 5.958
17 Magnussen Haas 1:41.854 6.777
18 Ricciardo Renault 1:45.156 10.079
19 Sainz McLaren 1:46.462 11.385
20 Russell Williams 1:49.256 14.179

