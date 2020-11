Drivers warned on Istanbul track limits

As the crackdown on track limits continues, drivers are warned of penalties for running wide in first and final corners in Istanbul.

A lap time achieved during any practice session or the race by leaving the track on the exit of Turn 1 or Turn 14 - at either end of the pit straight - will result in that lap time being invalidated by the stewards, warns race director, Michael Masi ahead of this weekend's race in Istanbul, adding that such a transgression in the final corner will result in the immediately following lap time also being invalidated.

A driver will be judged to have left the track if no part of the car remains in contact with the track, says Masi, who adds that each time any car fails to negotiate the Turn 1 or Turn 14 exits by using the track, their team will be informed via the official messaging system.

On the third occasion of a driver failing to negotiate Turn 1 exit and/or Turn 14 exit by using the track during the race, he will be shown a black and white flag, any further cutting will then be reported to the stewards. For the avoidance of doubt this means a total of three occasions combined not three at each corner.

Recent races have witnessed countless times deleted over the course of the weekend as drivers failed to keep within the limits, however only a handful of drivers, including Lance Stroll and Romain Grosjean have received time penalties for exceeding the limits three times on race day.

While it is entirely possible that additional corners could be added to the list over the weekend, Masi also warns that an orange bollard has been placed at the run-off in Turn 9, which drivers must correctly negotiate if they run wide on the entry to the left-hander.