Turkish GP: Saturday Free - Times

14/11/2020

Times from the final free practice session for the DHL Turkish Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:48.485 110.069 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:49.430 0.945
3 Albon Red Bull 1:50.059 1.574
4 Ocon Renault 1:53.897 5.412
5 Norris McLaren 1:53.995 5.510
6 Vettel Ferrari 1:54.490 6.005
7 Perez Racing Point 1:55.577 7.092
8 Bottas Mercedes 1:55.666 7.181
9 Magnussen Haas 1:55.878 7.393
10 Stroll Racing Point 1:56.824 8.339
11 Ricciardo Renault 1:58.475 9.990
12 Sainz McLaren 1:59.548 11.063
13 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 2:02.325 13.840
14 Gasly AlphaTauri 2:02.473 13.988
15 Grosjean Haas 2:04.748 16.263
16 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 2:06.351 17.866
17 Kvyat AlphaTauri 2:09.368 20.883

