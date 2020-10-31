//
Emilia Romagna GP: Qualifying - Times

31/10/2020

Times from today's qualifying session for the Emirates Gran Premio dell' Emilia Romagna.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Bottas Mercedes 1:13.609 149.167 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:13.706 0.097
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:14.176 0.567
4 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:14.502 0.893
5 Ricciardo Renault 1:14.520 0.911
6 Albon Red Bull 1:14.572 0.963
7 Leclerc Ferrari 1:14.616 1.007
8 Kvyat AlphaTauri 1:14.696 1.087
9 Norris McLaren 1:14.814 1.205
10 Sainz McLaren 1:14.911 1.302
11 Perez Racing Point 1:15.061
12 Ocon Renault 1:15.201
13 Russell Williams 1:15.323
14 Vettel Ferrari 1:15.385
15 Stroll Racing Point 1:15.494
16 Grosjean Haas 1:15.918
17 Magnussen Haas 1:15.939
18 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:15.953
19 Latifi Williams 1:15.987
20 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:16.208

