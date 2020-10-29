Russell's trainer self-isolating

George Russell's trainer, Aleix Casanovas is self-isolating after showing COVID-like symptoms.

The pair have not been in contact with one another since last Sunday's Portuguese Grand Prix, but after displaying COVID-like symptoms today, Casanovas, who was tested on Tuesday as part of the protocol on entering Italy, self-isolated.

He will undergo a test on Friday which must return a negative result if he is to be allowed into the Imola paddock.

"After displaying mild respiratory symptoms this morning, Williams can confirm that George Russell's performance coach is self-isolating today in line with FIA guidelines," said a spokesperson for the Grove outfit.

"A COVID-19 test collected yesterday was negative. However, he will undergo a further precautionary test again tomorrow outside the paddock before taking further directions from the FIA.

"He has not been in contact with George since race day in Portugal," they added. "George undertook his scheduled COVID-19 test on Tuesday in order to enter Italy today - which was also confirmed as negative.

"He will be retested at the track on Friday as part of the team's regular testing schedule."

The FIA's protocols states that, "an attendee who begins to suffer from any COVID-19 symptoms while outside the venue must report immediately to the nearest medical facility".

The symptoms include: "Fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, headache, runny nose (rhinitis), sore throat (pharyngitis), loss of sense of taste or smell, a skin rash, and/or discolouration of fingers or toes (and/or such other symptoms as the World Health Organization may specify from time to time."

All personnel attending races this year have to undergo regular screening for the virus, taking a test every five days at events, as well as one within 24 hours of arriving at the track.