//
Site logo

Emilia Romagna GP: Power Unit elements

NEWS STORY
30/10/2020

Power unit elements used prior to the Emirates Gran Premio dell' Emilia Romagna weekend.

Driver Car ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE
Hamilton Mercedes 3 3 3 3 2 2
Bottas Mercedes 3 3 3 3 2 2
Vettel Ferrari 3 3 3 2 2 2
Leclerc Ferrari 3 3 3 2 2 2
Verstappen Red Bull 3 3 3 3 2 2
Albon Red Bull 3 3 3 3 2 2
Sainz McLaren 3 3 3 3 2 2
Norris McLaren 3 3 3 3 2 2
Ricciardo Renault 3 3 3 3 2 2
Ocon Renault 2 2 2 2 2 2
Kvyat AlphaTauri 3 3 3 3 2 2
Gasly AlphaTauri 3 3 3 3 2 2
Perez Racing Point 3 3 3 2 2 2
Stroll Racing Point 3 3 3 3 2 2
Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 3 2 3 2 2 2
Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 2 2 2 2 2 2
Grosjean Haas 3 3 3 2 2 2
Magnussen Haas 3 2 2 2 2 2
Russell Williams 3 3 3 2 1 2
Latifi Williams 2 2 2 2 2 2

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2020. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms