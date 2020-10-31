//
Emilia Romagna GP: Free - Times

31/10/2020

Times from free practice for the Emirates Gran Premio dell' Emilia Romagna.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:14.726 146.937 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:15.023 0.297
3 Bottas Mercedes 1:15.218 0.492
4 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:15.633 0.907
5 Leclerc Ferrari 1:15.688 0.962
6 Ricciardo Renault 1:15.839 1.113
7 Ocon Renault 1:15.945 1.219
8 Kvyat AlphaTauri 1:15.966 1.240
9 Albon Red Bull 1:16.061 1.335
10 Stroll Racing Point 1:16.082 1.356
11 Perez Racing Point 1:16.109 1.383
12 Vettel Ferrari 1:16.167 1.441
13 Grosjean Haas 1:16.550 1.824
14 Sainz McLaren 1:16.560 1.834
15 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:16.564 1.838
16 Norris McLaren 1:16.671 1.945
17 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:16.684 1.958
18 Russell Williams 1:16.780 2.054
19 Magnussen Haas 1:17.060 2.334
20 Latifi Williams 1:17.779 3.053

