Hulkenberg on standby for Racing Point

Racing Point confirms that Nico Hulkenberg is on standby should Lance Stroll test positive for the coronavirus.

Having tested positive on the day of the Eifel Grand Prix, Lance Stroll then spent the mandatory 10 days in isolation following which he tested negative.

However, in the wake of the uncertainty - a situation not helped by the fact that Racing Point teammates Stroll and Sergio Perez are the only two drivers to test positive - and the revelation that team owner, Lawrence Stroll also tested positive, albeit at the family home in Switzerland, the Silverstone is leaving nothing to chance.

"The probability of (Stroll) now giving a positive is low," team boss, Otmar Szafnauer told reporters at Portimao. "Is it zero? I don't know," he admitted.

"Nico is here as a precaution," he confirmed, "and I'm confident Lance will be in the car this weekend.

"I think other teams have also opted to bring reserve drivers for the first time. I think it just makes sense to have reserve drivers."

Mindful of the fact that Lance Stroll was not tested when he complained of feeling unwell in Germany but rather on his return to the family home, Szafnauer said: "The doctor told him your symptoms aren't COVID symptoms...

"Hindsight's a wonderful thing," he continued, "but he tested pre-event negative. He tested twice post-Russia negative. The symptoms were there since Russia... at the time with the information we had, it another test was unnecessary."