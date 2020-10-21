Portimao restricts fan attendance numbers

As expected, organisers have had to impose new limits on the number of fans allowed to attend this weekend's Portuguese Grand Prix.

As the pandemic continues, at the weekend officials at Portimao admitted that despite strong ticket sales restrictions might be placed on the number of fans allowed to attend the event.

The news came as the Directorate-General of Health (DGS) reported 2,608 cases on Friday, the highest number in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic.

At the time it was made clear that the DGS was considering whether it to allow fans to continue attending sporting events, including the Grand Prix.

Organisers have now announced that the number of fans allowed to attend each day has been limited to 27,500, while tickets for the general admission areas that do not have a dedicated grandstand seat have now been withdrawn.

"As is well known, Portugal saw measures to combat the pandemic COVID-19 increased last week, as determined by the government, with a series of additional restrictive measures taking effect in the national territory," read a brief statement.

"As a consequence of these new measures, the health and administrative authorities have also determined new limitations and prohibitions regarding the presence of the public at Portuguese Grand Prix, namely a further decrease in the total number of spectators allowed.

"We would very much like the current moment to be different, so that everything could happen in a different way, but we have to adapt to situations, as they come across us, and resolve them within the possibilities within our reach," the statement concluded.

As it works on solutions for those who have bought general admission tickets, officials have confirmed that full refunds will be issued.

To date, Portugal has suffered 103,736 cases of the virus, with 2,213 deaths.

This weekend's race marks the first appearance this season of F1's prestigious Paddock Club.